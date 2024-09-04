The trio are at this year’s event to promote their film “Joker: Folie a Deux,” set for its gala red carpet premiere later this evening, which you can follow live through the festival’s official streaming page.

Many eyes are on Lady Gaga not just regarding her performance in the follow up to Phillips 2019 film, which earned that year’s Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, but on what is adorning her fingers. Rumours have it that she’s currently wearing an engagement ring from her now-fiancee Michael Polansky.

The red carpet arrivals are set to begin at 5:15pm BST, while the film itself is set for release in UK cinemas including Odeon on October 4 2024.

1 . Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024 VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

2 . Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024 Actress and singer Lady Gaga and US actor Joaquin Phoenix attend the photocall of the movie 'Joker : Folie a deux' presented in competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 4, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Joker: Folie a Deux photocall - Venice Film Festival 2024 The film has been described by some as part "jukebox musical" - fitting to have Lady Gaga therefore cast in one of the lead roles. | AFP via Getty Images