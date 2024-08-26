Victims who feel let down by police support are invited to share their experiences at Fenny Compton Village Hall

Victims who feel let down by police support are invited to share their experiences at an event at Fenny Compton Village Hall.

The event, which is open to anyone across the country, will take place on August 31, starting at 1pm and finishing at 4pm.The organisers said: "Discussions will take place in relation to UK police forces, who we believe are repeatedly failing to adequately investigate serious allegations from victims including domestic abuse/violence/sexual assault/suicide by coercive control and domestic homicide."Seven UK police forces have been placed in special measures since 2021 and graded inadequate in investigating crime, supporting victims, recording data about crime, responding to the public, protecting vulnerable people and good use of resources."Current statistics state that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6-7 men will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime."1.5 million domestic abuse related incidents and crimes were recorded by police in the year ending 2022 in England and Wales.However, less than 5 percent of domestic abuse cases recorded by police last year ended in a conviction with 3 out of 4 cases being dropped without a conviction."The conviction rate for controlling and coercieve behaviour is around 3 percent and according to the victims commissioner the chances of a conviction if youve been raped is even lower."We will delve into the issues, share our experiences, insights and knowledge and hear from a former homicide detective and a senior lecturer in criminology."The BBC will be filming at the event but will respect any requests from people who do not wish to be filmed.”