Warwickshire Gang Show 2024 Show

Warwickshire Gang Show (WAGS) Returns for another spectacular year, benefitting the Cameron Grant Memorial Trust with its after show bucket collection and rehearsal fundraising.

Warwickshire Scouts and Guides are proud to announce the return of the Warwickshire Gang Show (WAGS) for its annual extravaganza at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa. With a cast of 146can talented performers ranging from ages 6 to 25, WAGS promises to deliver a vibrant, fast-paced, and colourful family show filled with music, movement, and comedy.

Showcasing the incredible talents of Warwickshire's Scouts and Guides, WAGS has become a beloved tradition in the local community. From captivating musical performances to energetic dance routines, this year's show guarantees to entertain audiences of all ages.

Some of the Gang at Rehearsals for WAGS 2024

This year, WAGS is proud to support the Cameron Grant Memorial Trust, a charity dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for young people's mental health and well-being. By attending WAGS, audiences will not only be treated to a fantastic evening of entertainment but also can contribute to a worthy cause.

Show week kicks off on Tuesday, February 27th and runs through Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. Evening performances will take place each night, with a special matinee show on Saturday for those looking to enjoy a daytime treat.

"We are thrilled to once again bring Warwickshire Gang Show to the stage," said Nigel Hailey, Chairman of WAGS Gang Show. "This year's production promises to be our best yet, and we are excited to support the Cameron Grant Memorial Trust in their important work."

Tickets for Warwickshire Gang Show are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.wags.org.uk. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience!

This year WAGS are also setting up an alumni group for past members. If any previous Gang members (on stage or helping behind the scenes) would like to link up then email [email protected].