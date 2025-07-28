All aboard! Full steam ahead at popular family attraction in Rugby
Rainsbrook Valley Railway in Onley Lane opens on August 17 and then again on the August 27.
The railway is operated by Rugby Model Engineering Society Ltd, which was found in 1949 and lies on an 11 acres site.
It is run entirely by volunteers aged from 10 to very much older.
Volunteer Phil Hart said: “Our organisation is now over 75 years old and entertaining large numbers of local residents every month. We have 11 public running days from April until October and special days such as the Rokeby Lions SEND day, in addition the railway hosts private parties almost every week.
"The line has two tracks, one about half a mile long for five inch gauge locomotives and another one mile long for 7¼ inch gauge locos.
"For 2025 all the ‘club’ locos have been overhauled and the rotton sleepers renewed using recycled plastic. New coaches are currently being built to cope with the increasing passenger numbers and a picnic area is now also available close to the clubhouse.”
Tickets are available now from RVR website www.rugbymes.co.uk
