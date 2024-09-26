Artist Adrianna brings creativity to Rugby people thanks to free business support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An artist from Poland is bringing creativity to the people of Rugby thanks to free business support.

Adrianna Bodzioch moved to the UK in 2017 and initially worked in car parts production for two years.

After the birth of her daughter, Emilia, and some time out, Adrianna decided to return to her creative roots as an artist and art teacher of many years, and launched a business delivering art classes and workshops.

She is grateful to the support from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

Councillor Martin Watson (Warwickshire County Council), Councillor Louise Robinson (Rugby Borough Council), Adrianna Bodzioch and her daughter Emilia, Russell Grant (Chamber), Amine Kabouchi (Rugby Borough Council)

Adrianna now runs kids’ art classes through to corporate events, from school settings through to adult workshops in a café or bar.

They include a whole range of art techniques, including drawing, acrylic painting, watercolour painting, graphic techniques, clay sculpture, scratch art, paper art and mixed media.

The business has been supported by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Project Warwickshire - Visitor Economy and Hospitality Support Programme, delivered on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the five District and Borough Councils. It has helped Adrianna to identify her target market and develop business and marketing plans to help her to grow the business.

The Project Warwickshire - Visitor Economy and Hospitality Support Programme offers one- to-one bespoke business advice and also online and face-to-face workshops that are part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

As well as the one-to-one help with a business adviser, Russell Grant, the support also sign-posted Adrianna towards successful grant-funding from Rugby Borough Council which will mean even more workshops being staged in town centre venues.

Adrianna said: “Through first-hand experiences shared by other businesses and support sessions, I gained insights into best practices and strategies for growth.

“The Chamber provided specific advice and assistance tailored to my business needs, covering areas such as operational support, logistics, and funding.

“One of the most significant benefits of joining the business support programme was the mentorship and support from seasoned entrepreneurs and professional leaders. My mentor provided valuable guidance on avoiding common pitfalls, focusing on key areas for success.

Russell’s expertise was instrumental in helping me make informed decisions and build a solid foundation for my business.

“I received a grant from Rugby Borough Council, which helped me cover expenses for my new projects in the town centre. This financial assistance enabled me to launch and sustain these projects, further establishing my business in the community.”

Adrianna is now completing a course in art therapy, which will see therapeutic elements introduced to some of her workshops when she returns to work after the birth of her second child, which is due now.

