Atherstone residents set to benefit from mobile energy advice service

North Warwickshire Citizens Advice and Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, have joined forced to launch the Mobile Advice Centre (MAC), which will provide energy advice and support to rural communities.

Officially launched at Atherstone Market Square on Monday 9 June, the MAC has been designed to make energy advice more accessible in rural communities, providing a safe, secure and welcoming environment for people to receive financial support.

People visiting the MAC will be able to receive expert guidance on:

Philip Burrows – Head of Customer Vulnerability and Social Purpose Nicola Campbell – Safeguarding and Community Partnership Lead Lorraine Verrall – Chief Executive North Warwickshire Citizens Advice Bridgette Chandler – Deputy Chief Executive North Warwickshire Citizens Advice

Benefit eligibility

Debt management

Carbon Monoxide awareness

Energy efficiency information

The Priority Services Register

The scheme has benefited from over £400,000 worth of funding from Cadent, as part of Ofgem’s Vulnerability Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA). TheMAC will join a fleet of vehicles that travel across the UK to offer support directly in communities where it is most needed.

Phil Burrows, Head of Customer Vulnerability and Social Purpose at Cadent, said: “We know that many residents in rural areas face barriers to support, including limited transportation options and availability of local advice facilities. This is why we have continued our partnership with Citizens Advice to bring the Mobile Advice Centre to this community. Establishing mobile services like this, will help bridge the gap for rural communities to receive essential services and support.”

Other locations across the West Midlands that the vehicle will be visiting include:

18 June: Kingsbury Water Park (10am-2pm)

10 July: Arley Pantry – St Michael’s Church: (10.30am-2.30pm)

To find out more information about the service, please visit https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/about-us/contact-us/