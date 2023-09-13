Award-winning broadcaster Clive Myrie to speak at Warwickshire and Coventry business event

He will be a keynote speaker at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business & economic conference at The Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday November 10

One of the UK’s leading journalists and broadcasters will be the keynote speaker at a major business event for Coventry and Warwickshire this autumn.

Mastermind host Clive Myrie, a multi-award-winning broadcaster, one of the BBC’s most experienced foreign correspondents and a familiar face and voice to millions having working in the industry since 1987, will be speaking at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business & Economic Conference at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday November 10.

The conference, which is being delivered in partnership with PET-Xi Training and Prime Accountants Group, is one the key dates in the business calendar in Coventry and Warwickshire as it is attended by a range of companies and decision-makers.

Clive Myrie. Picture supplied.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Doing Business with Purpose’ and will look at topics such as net zero, inclusivity and digitisation.

As well as the keynote speech from Myrie, who is also the Pro Chancellor of Bolton University, the conference will also hear from other speakers and panellists from the world of business and politics – with a full line up to be announced.

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Last year was my first annual conference since becoming chief executive of this Chamber and it was a shining example of our role in the business community in Coventry and Warwickshire.

“It was a chance to have serious conversations about the issues facing businesses across the region, hear from experts and give delegates real insight.

“On top of that, it was a great way to connect businesspeople together and also a chance to hear from and network with decision makers from across the region.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s conference and we are delighted to have secured Clive Myrie as our keynote speaker, who is a well-respected broadcaster who is known to millions.

“The team is working to finalise the full programme but it will, once again, be packed with a really good cross-section of people to make it another great event.”