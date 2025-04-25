Award-winning kitchen designers open new showroom in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Apr 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 18:35 BST
A multi-award-winning, family-run kitchen design company has opened a new showroom in Leamington.

Classic Interiors, which began fitting kitchens almost 40 years ago, also has showrooms in Solihull, Birmingham, Redditch and Worcester.

The new Leamington site, in The Parade, offers Warwickshire homeowners the opportunity to browse a wide selection of kitchen designs and speak with experienced designers in person.

A photo of the interior of the new Classic Interiors showroom in Leamington. Picture supplied.A photo of the interior of the new Classic Interiors showroom in Leamington. Picture supplied.
A photo of the interior of the new Classic Interiors showroom in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Over the decades, Classic Interiors has built up a strong reputation across the region for creating bespoke kitchens that are both stylish and functional.

Design director Gareth Davies said the team was delighted to have opened the new branch.

He said: ““We’ve been fitting kitchens in Warwickshire for many years and are thrilled to finally open a showroom where people can pop in, share their ideas, and get advice from our team,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new displays – they showcase a real mix of modern and traditional styles and are a great starting point if you’re thinking about updating your kitchen.”

