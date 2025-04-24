Warwick company fires up sponsorship deal with Leamington boxing hero Lewis Williams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick-based heating company Baxi has announced its sponsorship of Leamington boxing hero Lewis Williams.

Baxi and 26 year-old Lewis, a Commonwealth Games Heavyweight Gold Medallist and a rising star in professional British boxing with Queensberry Promotions, have cited adaptability, the drive for excellence, and ability to overcome challenges as key traits where they align.

Baxi director, Paul Haynes, said: "Lewis is a fantastic athlete with an inspiring story.

"His dedication to his sport, his ability to adapt to challenges, and his commitment to making a difference in the community align perfectly with Baxi’s brand ambition.

Leamington boxing hero Lewis Williams with Baxi director Paul Haynes. Picture suppliued.

"Lewis’ focus, determination, and drive to be the best, makes him an ideal ambassador for our brand."

Baxi, a 160 year-old company with deep roots in the West Midlands says it is committed to delivering impactful solutions that shape the future of heating.

It is part of the €2.2bn-turnover BDR Thermea Group, one of the three largest producers of heating appliances worldwide.

It is also is one of the founding members of The Construction Inclusion Coalition (CIC), an industry-wide effort with a singular objective to improve equity, diversity and inclusion across the construction industry, to ultimately retain and attract talent, and ensure the longevity of the industry.

The company prides itself in being at the forefront of the transition to low-carbon heating, investing in technologies such as heat pumps, hybrids and heat networks to help UK homes and high streets reduce their dependency on fossil fuels.

Paul said: “We need to inspire the next generation of school leavers to be part of this important transition, and we believe working with Lewis and some of his great community outreach work will give us a platform to get young people interested in engineering the future of heat.”

Lewis added: “Having Baxi’s support means a lot to me.

"It’s a company with a strong heritage, a focus on innovation, and a deep connection to the community.

"“I take pride in being a role model and showing young people that, with dedication and adaptability, they can achieve their goals.

"It’s great to work with a brand that shares these values, and I’m looking forward to representing Baxi as I continue my journey in the ring.”