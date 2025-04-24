Brothers are hoping to expand the Warwick darts league they brought back after Covid

By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
Two brothers who are mad about darts are hoping to expand the competition they brought back to the pubs and clubs in and around Warwick after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt and Chris Stone have both played darts for many years but when Covid hit a few years ago the league they played in did not survive.

Last year they decided to resurrect The Warwick Darts League and this went down a storm with 11 mixed teams from various pubs and clubs taking part.

They held an awards night at St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington earlier this month to present the winners with their trophies. Matt and Chris are now hoping to run a league for the summer and are inviting other pubs and clubs to enter teams.

Stacey, Matt's wife said: “Without a doubt they will both make it a success and the community will support it again.”

For more information about the league visit https://tinyurl.com/4tb65vxz

