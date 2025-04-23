Revised plan to replace Smack nightclub in Leamington with student accommodation is rejected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revised plans to replace a listed Leamington nightclub for student accommodation have been rejected by councillors.

The plans – for Smack at 5-9 Tavistock Street - in their earlier form were rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in November last year.

The committee agreed with officers – the authority’s employed professionals – that the benefits of knocking down the two-storey building to replace it with 48 student bedrooms across five floors would outweigh the loss of heritage assets.

And that has been the case again with the revised plans this time around.

The council has said: “Policy HE1 of the Warwick District Local Plan 2011-2029 expects development proposals to have appropriate regard to the significance of designated heritage assets, stating that where any potential harm may be caused, the degree of harm must be weighed against any public benefits of the proposal.

“These same requirements are echoed in the NPPF at paragraphs 212 and 215.

"The proposal seeks to partially demolish but retain the façade of a Grade II* curtilage listed row of former coach houses within the Royal Leamington Spa Conservation Area, dating from the early-mid 19th century, which represent the sole survivor of the mews function that characterised the street.

"The proposal also seeks to redevelop the site with a five storey building, partially within the façade of the old one.

“In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority, the proposed redevelopment, by reason of its height, scale and design, would cause less than substantial harm to the significance of the aforementioned designated heritage assets and no public benefits sufficient to outweigh this harm have been identified.

"Accordingly the extent of demolition, necessary to facilitate the proposed redevelopment, has also not been adequately justified.

“For these reasons the development is therefore considered contrary to the aforementioned policies.”

The revised plans were for 47 bedrooms within nine purpose-built student apartments ranging in size from three bedrooms to eight bedrooms.

Pedestrian access to the development would be from Tavistock Street and there would be no car parking provided on site.

The scheme also included a room at ground floor level for secure parking for 49 bicycles.

To view the revised plans visit https://shorturl.at/TloDp

To view the planning decision visit https://tinyurl.com/bd8ahbws