"This is a difficult time": Kenilworth town council gives its views on A46 closure
The closure, on top of the other multiple roadworks around Kenilworth, is the main topic of discussion in the town.
Last week, Kenilworth Weekly News and Warwickshire World editor Philip Hibble wrote a feature on the effect the road closures and diversions are having on the town.
We and the town’s traders have urged people not to be put off coming to the town.
Philip said: “Our shops need our support - and if you are able to get a bus, bike or even walk, you can do something to help them.”
Now, the town council has shared its view on the situation.
It has said: “Kenilworth Town Council was fully briefed about the plans for managing the A46 closure by BBV, the HS2 contractors.
"We know that extensive feedback following the earlier closures in February and March diversion routes were changed and signage revised.
"It’s unfortunate that Warwickshire County Council chose to close some minor roads for re-surfacing during the closure as this has added to the congestion.
"This is a difficult time especially for residents living on the main routes through town, and we have taken up all issues brought to our attention promptly with BBV."
The A46 Kenilworth bypass will be re-opened on Thursday May 1.
The busy link between Coventry and Kenilworth has been closed since April 11 to allow HS2 to slide a massive 14,500-tonne concrete box structure into position beneath the road.
This will allow high-speed trains between London and Birmingham to pass under the A46.