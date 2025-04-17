Sitting in Kenilworth's 'Hotel California' traffic queues is annoying – but it's our traders that need our help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is hard not to sing the Eagles' famous song Hotel California when you are stuck in the nightmare that is Kenilworth's Easter holiday traffic queues (writes Kenilworth Weekly News editor Phil Hibble).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as I sat in my car, it hit me - maybe the famous line 'you can check-out anytime you want - but you can never leave' is not as bad as you think.

The three-week closure of the A46, on top of the other multiple roadworks around town, is the main topic of discussion in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From top left, going clockwise: The entry of the A46 on the edge of Kenilworth, which is closed for three weeks; traffic queuing on the A452 between Leamington and Kenilworth; traffic queuing on the Birmingham Road going out of Kenilworth; the lane closure at Dalehouse Lane.

Residents are setting off ridiculously early to get to appointments or to get to work on time (or as close as they can). Some people told me they can't face the queues and are not even leaving their house.

OK that might sound dramatic but I know how they feel. As diverted A46 traffic snakes slowly around the outside of the town, drivers sit in the never-ending local queues. Where can I go? I got into my car and braved Birches Lane. Bad idea. Castle Road and Birmingham Road? Nope, more roadworks there, with queues stacked right back. Oh, and Dalehouse Lane is also closed in one direction (heading out of town).

Remembering that scene in The Truman Show when Jim Carey's character is prevented from leaving his reality life by 'sudden' traffic jams, I headed to the place that needs us the most - our town centre.

Considering the traffic elsewhere, it was ironically (and eerily) quiet. Local traders told me their takings are down as people are not coming into town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the queues are exhaustingly depressive at times, they are not apocalyptic. "People are overthinking it," said one trader. "They are not coming out as they think they will be stuck in traffic for hours. It is really not that bad."

To some extent, they are right. Our shops need our support - and if you are able to get a bus, bike or even walk, you can do something to help them.

Our town centre struggles like every place in the UK but it is wonderful and vibrant - and (going back to the Eagles' song) not leaving helps us realise that we should do everything we can for our independent business heroes.