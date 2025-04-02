More traffic management announced for Kenilworth ahead of three-week closure of A46

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More traffic management measures have been announced for Kenilworth ahead of the upcoming three-week closure of a stretch of the A46.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the A46 (Kenilworth Bypass) from the Stivichall Interchange (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452 for Leamington and Kenilworth) is set to be closed from 8pm on April 11 to 6am on May 1.

The closure will allow HS2’s engineers to slide a 14,500-tonne box structure into place so that trains can pass under the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More traffic management measures have been announced to run alongside the A46 closure.

Here’s what else is happening alongside the A46 closure in and around Kenilworth and the neighbouring villages

Dalehouse Lane will become one-way only towards Kenilworth.

There be part time traffic lights in place at St Johns Gyratory and Thickthorn Island and HS2 said “these will be monitored and used where necessary”.

Birmingham Road will be closed at the crossroads into Stoneleigh with a diversion in place

There will be no right turn onto Coventry Road near the bridge at Stoneleigh from the B4113 towards Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Course

Ashow Road will be fully closed near the Chesford Interchange with a diversion in place

There will be no right turn into or out of Hill Wootton Road to the Kenilworth Road (A452).

There will be part time traffic lights at the Blacklow roundabout (near Leek Wootton and The Warwickshire Golf Club) – HS2 said the lights will only be used “when necessary”.

The A46 closure and measures after

After the three-week closure, there will then be lane closures with speed restrictions of 50mph until July 31.

The closure dates for the A46 near Kenilworth have been announced. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council.

On the HS2 website it added: “In the event of a programme delay we have a contingency window booked for 8pm Friday May 16 to 6am Thursday June 5.”

There will be diversions in place, including one for HGVs, one for local traffic as well as ‘special access arrangements’ for Stoneleigh and Ashow during April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “We recognise that the construction of the A46 bridge will have a major impact on drivers and we have planned the work to keep road closures to a minimum.

"By building the structure to one side and sliding it across during a solid three-week closure, we can avoid two years’ worth of lane closures and speed restrictions – and get traffic moving again as soon as possible.”

The local traffic diversion route. Photo by HS2

After the box structure is in place the HS2 team will continuing with the remaining work on site.

On the HS2 website it said: “Once the box is slid into place, we will complete the remaining works; resurface the carriageway, reinstate the white lines and safety barriers ready to reopen the A46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we deliver the works there will be increased construction activity, 24/7 operation, overnight lighting and some additional noise. We will minimise the impact on residents as much as possible.”

The A46 had previously been closed in the same place for two weekends in February for preparation work.

The HGV diversion route. Photo by HS2

During the closure, motorists are being advised to follow the diversion signs instead of Sat Navs.

For more information and diversion routes go to: https://www.hs2.org.uk/work-items/notice-of-a46-closure-and-lane-restrictions-near-kenilworth/