Award-winning site manager hopes to inspire the next generation of builders

A successful Taylor Wimpey Midlands site manager from Tipton has shared his journey from apprentice to award-winner in the hope that it will inspire others in their construction careers.

Jamie Wood started out aged 16 as an apprentice bricklayer with the housebuilder and has risen through the ranks, gaining experience along the way which has helped him land top industry awards, including three consecutive Pride in the Job awards and the prestigious Seal of Excellence in 2020.

After completing his NVQ Level 3, Jamie was eager to advance his career. Recognising his potential, Taylor Wimpey promoted him to Trainee Assistant Site Manager (TASM), a role that allowed him to take on greater responsibilities and refine his leadership skills.

Jamie said: "I loved working on-site, but I knew I wanted to move into management and Taylor Wimpey supported me. Making the decision to start as an apprentice gave me the grounding I needed to learn and progress. The rewards don’t come easy and you have to be willing to learn, work hard, and show dedication. However, if you put your mind to it, the opportunities are endless, and with the right mindset, I believe you can achieve anything.”

Through hard work and dedication, Jamie took on larger projects, including managing a 215-home development in Worcester.

Jamie, who is now a Senior Site Manager and temporary Quality Manager for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: "Winning the Seal of Excellence was a dream come true. It’s like the Oscars of housebuilding, and only the top managers achieve this recognition."

Much of Jamie’s success stems from the mentorship he received early in his career, particularly from his colleague Bob Flanagan. Jamie said: "Bob was a great mentor and a close friend. He taught me the importance of always striving to be the best."

