Bayzos set to rapidly expand into north Warwickshire

A game-changing estate agent is set to revolutionise the residential property market in north Warwickshire.

Gary Simpson, owner and founder of Bayzos Estate Agents, is ripping up the estate agency rule book for property transactions in Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

The business was founded in 2019 focusing on the Kenilworth and Coventry areas. It combines the best of traditional high street estate agents with modern technology, offering a simple and transparent fixed-fee service of £1,950 plus VAT, with absolutely no tie-in periods.

Gary said: “If you truly believe in the quality of your service, there’s no need to hide behind tie-in periods.”

The newly expanded Bayzos team

The Bayzos model is built on providing great value, the principles of relationship marketing and a focus on cultivating long-term connections with customers.

This strategy, paired with streamlined processes and sensible automation, has allowed Bayzos to dominate Coventry’s western suburbs.

Now, the company is expanding into Nuneaton, Bedworth and across north Warwickshire.

Bayzos maintains its customer-first ethos by assigning agents to specialised, relatively small geographical areas to its front line staff invariably where they live.

This hyper-local approach allows agents to know their communities inside out.

Gary said: “We’re not tied to an office; our team is embedded within the communities we service, which helps keep costs down for both us and our clients.”

The company’s transparent fee structure includes a full marketing plan, accompanied viewings and efficient handling of offers. Bayzos balances affordability with high-quality service, making it a favourite among homeowners.

With a rapidly growing social media presence and a dedicated team of 28 staff and counting, Bayzos has ambitious plans to expand nationally.

Gary said: “We’ve always focused on continuous improvement, empowering people, and keeping things simple.”

For homeowners looking for a refreshingly honest and efficient way to sell their property, Bayzos is undoubtedly the estate agent to watch.

Bayzos’ ambition is to be the ‘most helpful estate agency’.