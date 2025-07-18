Bilton School closed today after staff target of 'extremist abuse' following Union flag dress row

Bilton School has been forced to close early for the summer after receiving “extremist abuse” threats over the Union flag dress row.

Staff have received personal threats after the story broke about 12-year-old Courtney Wright's not being allowed to wear her Spice Girl style dress to its culture celebration last Friday.

A letter to parents today (Friday), also on the Bilton School website, said it is closing "in the interests of student and staff safety" following threats.

Ranjit Samra, CEO of Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust and headteacher Jayne Delves said staff had been threatened and the situation had escalated.

Staff said it's not a decision they've taken lightly.

