Bilton School closed today after staff target of 'extremist abuse' following Union flag dress row
Staff have received personal threats after the story broke about 12-year-old Courtney Wright's not being allowed to wear her Spice Girl style dress to its culture celebration last Friday.
A letter to parents today (Friday), also on the Bilton School website, said it is closing "in the interests of student and staff safety" following threats.
Read our comment piece here: Rugby has been stuck in the middle of the nation's culture wars - and it is an ugly place full of threats and lies
Ranjit Samra, CEO of Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust and headteacher Jayne Delves said staff had been threatened and the situation had escalated.
Staff said it's not a decision they've taken lightly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.