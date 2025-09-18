Bobby expands fitness classes to help transform more lives in Rugby

An award-winning Rugby boxer is expanding his fitness classes to help reach more people.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Brannen, 21, launched Fitness By Bobby a year and a half ago with the goal of helping people overcome barriers and improve their lives through fitness.

He said: “Since then, I’ve had the privilege of working with hundreds of children and adults with disabilities and barriers in their life, and I’m truly grateful to see the positive impact it has made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My home gym is small and only allows me to work with one person at a time, so I’ve had to place hundreds of people on a waiting list – and that never sat right with me. That’s why I’m making changes.

Bobby Brannen, 21, with the new kit.

“To reach and support more people, I’m now launching group classes at Brownsover Community Hall.”

Sessions will include: SEN Kids Boxing & Fitness Class; Homeschooled Kids Boxing & Fitness Class; Kids Boxing & Fitness Class and Ladies Only Boxing & Fitness Class.

“This is just the beginning,” Bobby added.

"My vision is to keep growing, keep reaching more people, and keep pushing this movement forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classes at the Bow Fell venue start on October 7 and cost £7.50 per session.

Bobby said: “This is just the start of something powerful and I’m so grateful for everyone who has been part of it so far. The kit has started arriving for the new classes, and I couldn’t be more excited.

“Let’s keep proving that together, we can beat all odds.”

Find out more at Fitness By Bobby on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092687932256&locale=en_GB