Business news in two minutes: Unilever cuts 6,000 jobs, Asos sales dip and Rangers' 49ers takeover heats up
Watch today’s top business stories in under two minutes.
Unilever says 6,000 jobs have already been cut in its major shake-up. The restructure, announced last year, will see 7,500 roles go in total. It aims to save £684 million. The company's also spinning off its ice cream arm. Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum will form The Magnum Ice Cream Company. It will operate independently from July, and list by year-end.
In brief: Asos sales drop and Rangers 49ers takeover ‘edging closer’
- Asos has reported a drop in sales as it cuts back on discounts. Revenue fell 14 per cent to £1.3 billion for the six months to March. It warned full-year revenue may hit the lower end of forecasts. But average basket value is up four per cent. Its Asos Design range grew nearly 10 per cent in the UK.
- Manchester-based AJ Bell has passed £90 billion in assets for the first time. The investment platform added over 30,000 new customers last quarter. It saw net inflows of £1.9 billion during the period. AJ Bell Investments also posted £0.4 billion in net inflows. Its managed assets have now grown 29% in a year, reaching £7.5 billion.
- Big news in the world of sport today. Rangers are in “productive conversations” over a takeover. Talks continue with a US consortium linked to 49ers Enterprises. Insurance executive Andrew Cavenagh is part of the group. A joint statement last night said a deal is edging closer.
- Billionaire Christopher Sarofim has joined Everton’s ownership group. He chairs global investment firm Fayez Sarofim & Co. Sarofim brings nearly 40 years of financial expertise to the club. He joins Roundhouse Capital Holdings as a Board Observer. But Everton remains under the control of The Friedkin Group.
That’s it for today’s briefing. More tomorrow.
