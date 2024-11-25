Charity cafe in Rugby is a real Christmas cracker!

By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 12:20 BST

A new cafe has opened its doors in Rugby Central in the run up to Christmas.

Volunteers have got behind the Rugby Christmas Cracker project since its launch in 1991.

The Crackerteria is a daytime cafe serving a range of hot and cold food, home-made cakes and beverages.

It’s open six days a week until Christmas Eve.

Crackerteria opened at the weekend at the former Boots store in Rugby Central.

Co-ordinator Katie Thomas said: “We're raising money for Fashion with a Heart Creations to support training in tailoring skills to the poorest people in India and Nepal.”

Crackerteria is situated in the former Boots unit in Rugby Central.

"There is also the opportunity to purchase items that have been hand-crafted by ladies in Bangalore,” added Katie.

The cafe is run by a group of volunteers including local primary, secondary and college students.

