Charity cafe in Rugby is a real Christmas cracker!
Volunteers have got behind the Rugby Christmas Cracker project since its launch in 1991.
The Crackerteria is a daytime cafe serving a range of hot and cold food, home-made cakes and beverages.
It’s open six days a week until Christmas Eve.
Co-ordinator Katie Thomas said: “We're raising money for Fashion with a Heart Creations to support training in tailoring skills to the poorest people in India and Nepal.”
Crackerteria is situated in the former Boots unit in Rugby Central.
"There is also the opportunity to purchase items that have been hand-crafted by ladies in Bangalore,” added Katie.
The cafe is run by a group of volunteers including local primary, secondary and college students.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.