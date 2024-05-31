Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby is blessed with a whole range of wonderful cafés and coffee shops throughout the borough.

In a bid to celebrate ‘cafe culture’ in our town, we’re asking our readers to shine a light on their favourite spots to visit with family and friends.

We want to know where is best for serving hot and cold drinks and light bites. Perhaps you’ve discovered a hidden gem where you love to get a hearty fry-up to start your day. Maybe there’s one cafe where the cake is just a cut above the rest.

What cafe provides good value for money or has super friendly staff who make you feel welcome? Where do you return again and again and why?

Where do you like to dine? Picture: Pixabay.