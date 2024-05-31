Come on, old beans! We invite readers to shine a light on best cafes and coffee shops in Rugby borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a bid to celebrate ‘cafe culture’ in our town, we’re asking our readers to shine a light on their favourite spots to visit with family and friends.
We want to know where is best for serving hot and cold drinks and light bites. Perhaps you’ve discovered a hidden gem where you love to get a hearty fry-up to start your day. Maybe there’s one cafe where the cake is just a cut above the rest.
What cafe provides good value for money or has super friendly staff who make you feel welcome? Where do you return again and again and why?
Share your favourites in comments. Please send us a picture of you and friends/family enjoying time together at your favourite café or coffee shop. Email to [email protected] and we’ll do a special feature on your favourites.