Company opens two stylish new food and drink venues in Leamington - one with a six-seat cinema in its basement

Beer & Coffee Company has opened the cheese and cocktail bar Katoi, which features a six-seat cinema in its basement, in Tavistock Street and The Micro Pug, which is a small pub with a space for street food vendors, in Clemens Street

Two stylish new venues have been opened in Leamington by a company which already owns several businesses in the town.

The back end of 2023 was a busy one for Matt and Alex Crowther’s Beer & Coffee Company.

They opened the cheese and cocktail bar Katoi – Greek for cellar – in Tavistock Street, in December.

The Micro Pug and Katoi in Leamington.

And they also opened The Micro Pug – a small pub with space for a street food vendor – in Clemens Street.

Katoi has a menu consisting of 20 different cheeses supplied by Warwick butcher Aubrey Allen, handcrafted cocktails, an extensive wine list and small batch spirits.

The venue has two trading areas, one being a private cellar area featuring Warwickshire’s smallest cinema in its basement with just six seats.

The Micro Pug is a twist on the company’s existing Pug Pubs brand.

Unlike Beer & Coffee’s other locations, which include The Fat Pug and Royal Pug in Leamington and The Black Pug in Warwick, The Micro Pug does not have a kitchen team.

Instead, every week, a new street food trader takes over the kitchen for the weekend, offering customers with an ever-changing menu.

The Micro Pug also hosts tap takeovers from craft brewers and guests can also enjoy live sports throughout the venue.

Matt said: “Beer & Coffee Company is proud to bring these new venues to Leamington, adding to our impressive collection”