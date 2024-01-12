Company opens two stylish new food and drink venues in Leamington - one with a six-seat cinema in its basement
Two stylish new venues have been opened in Leamington by a company which already owns several businesses in the town.
The back end of 2023 was a busy one for Matt and Alex Crowther’s Beer & Coffee Company.
They opened the cheese and cocktail bar Katoi – Greek for cellar – in Tavistock Street, in December.
And they also opened The Micro Pug – a small pub with space for a street food vendor – in Clemens Street.
Katoi has a menu consisting of 20 different cheeses supplied by Warwick butcher Aubrey Allen, handcrafted cocktails, an extensive wine list and small batch spirits.
The venue has two trading areas, one being a private cellar area featuring Warwickshire’s smallest cinema in its basement with just six seats.
The Micro Pug is a twist on the company’s existing Pug Pubs brand.
Unlike Beer & Coffee’s other locations, which include The Fat Pug and Royal Pug in Leamington and The Black Pug in Warwick, The Micro Pug does not have a kitchen team.
Instead, every week, a new street food trader takes over the kitchen for the weekend, offering customers with an ever-changing menu.
The Micro Pug also hosts tap takeovers from craft brewers and guests can also enjoy live sports throughout the venue.
Matt said: “Beer & Coffee Company is proud to bring these new venues to Leamington, adding to our impressive collection”
The company, founded by Matt and Alex in 2012 with the opening of The Fat Pug, has experienced significant growth over the years and is now actively searching for locations preparing to launch their franchise model with The Greek restaurant Taverna Meraki in 2024.Construction on their new freehold, The Lost Pug in Northend, starts this month which promises to deliver all the pug favourites in an amazing country setting in the hills of the Burton Dassett in rural Warwickshire.