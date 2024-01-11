'Incredibly unique' multi-million pound home near Warwick to feature on TV show presented by Tinie Tempah

The multi-million pound design, known as Project Radial, is a impressive curved eco house and the extension includes a swimming pool, gym and sauna.

An impressive multi-million pound home in a village near Warwick is set to feature on national TV this week.

What’s known as Project Radial was a major alteration and extension to a house in Claverdon, by Fabric Design & Build, architects and building specialists based in Solihull.

The newly extended home will feature on Channel 4's "Extraordinary Extensions" programme. Photo supplied by DM & Co. Homes

The owner of the home was introduced to Fabric boss James Hughes by Dominic Murphy, managing director of DM & Co. Homes, and the £5million dream project was quickly realised.

The result has been described as an “incredibly unique” curved eco house and the extension also includes a swimming pool, gym and sauna.

The home is set to feature in the Extraordinary Extensions programme presented by Tinie Tempah on Channel 4 tomorrow (Friday January 12) at 8pm.

A branch of Dominic Murphy’s business is called DM & Co. Premium, an agency for luxury properties in the area.

The construction phase of the extension. Photo supplied by DM & Co. Homes

Dominic Murphy of DM & Co said: “The owner of this property had a vision for recreating his house based on its current circular dimension and I just knew that Fabric Design & Build had the skilled specialists who were up to the job.

“The result is an incredible family home with beautiful shapes, sleek wooden finishes and what can only be described as one of the most magical residences in the Midlands.

“I can’t wait to see the TV programme, but the project is also a great example of the increasing multi-million pound projects that we are seeing in the rural areas around Solihull and Warwickshire.”

James Hughes, founder of Fabric Design & Build, said: "We're really grateful for the introduction from Dominic at DM & Co. to the owner of what we now all know as Project Radial in Claverdon.