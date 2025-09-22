Dragon Boat Race takes Fieldfisher’s fundraising total to over £11,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital

The Birmingham office for European law firm, Fieldfisher, has surpassed £11,000 in fundraising for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, following an exciting day of competition at the charity’s annual Dragon Boat Race.

Joining 52 businesses from across the region over two days, Fieldfisher’s 17-strong team raced down the city’s iconic canal between the Mailbox and Brindley Place.

The event raised a combined total of £291,551 to assist the crucial work undertaken by Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, which goes above the standard NHS provision to provide cutting-edge treatments, specialist equipment and better environments for more than 100,000 children and young people who are treated at the hospital each year.

The regional office announced Birmingham Children’s Hospital as its chosen charity in April, as part of Fieldfisher’s ‘One Firm Action’ initiative – a companywide programme that empowers teams across its 26 global offices to actively engage with charitable causes in their local communities.

Image: Team Fieldfisher took part in the annual charity Dragon Boat Race

The £1,500 raised by Fieldfisher at the event will contribute towards the Birmingham team’s ambitious target to raise £50,000 over two years, with Fieldfisher committed to doubling their efforts by matching all funds.

Ranjit Dhindsa, Birmingham Office Leader and Head of Employment, Pensions, Immigration and Compliance (EPIC) at Fieldfisher, said: “Each year, the Dragon Boat race shows the scale of impact that can be achieved when businesses come together for a brilliant cause, and we’re proud to have played our part.

“Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity is an organisation very close to our hearts, and we know these funds will help the charity to continue its vital work supporting sick children and their families, at a time when they need it most.

“I am incredibly grateful to all our staff who gave their all on the water, and to everyone who donated. Thanks must also go to the wider Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity team for organising such a memorable day for all involved.”