Eco-boost for supply chain experts putting sustainability front and centre

An eco-minded team member at one of Europe’s leading poolers of sustainable wooden pallets has boosted his green credentials.

Programme manager Elliot Burnett has become the first employee at supply chain experts IPP to complete his Carbon Literacy training.

The training raises awareness of climate change and promotes making a positive change while supporting others to do the same.

With sustainability and people development among IPP’s core values, the company is encouraging others with an interest in sustainability to also take the Carbon Literacy course.

IPP is a sustainable business by design, with its wooden pallets produced from sustainable sources, then reused and repaired until they are recycled as biomass at the end of their usable life.

Elliot, who works at IPP’s UK&I headquarters in Coventry, said: “As someone who is interested in minimising my carbon footprint, and working as part of a team with the same ideals, taking the Carbon Literacy certificate was an easy decision.

“It covers the science behind climate change and how it will affect us globally and locally. The course also explores how to help yourself and others take action on climate change and action to take at work and at home.

“I’m looking forward to putting my new knowledge into practice at IPP, and helping the company continue becoming as sustainable as possible.”

The course is completed online with three modules followed by a digital workshop and exam.

Holly Tennant, organisational development and learning manager at IPP UK&I, said: “We’re really proud of Elliot and this fantastic achievement.

“This training is a great step towards building a more sustainable future, equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to reduce carbon emissions both personally and professionally.

“By completing this training, Elliot has shown a strong commitment to climate action and helping us build a greener, more sustainable future.”