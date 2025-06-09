Experienced management surveyor John joins ehB team

Stuart Gregory, director at Leamington-based ehB Reeves, with experienced management surveyor John Behan, who has recently joined the team

Leamington Spa-based ehB Reeves has strengthened its commercial property offering with the addition of an experienced management surveyor.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Behan will be managing commercial property across Leamington Spa and Stratford on behalf of ehB Reeves’ clients.

John’s role will be to ensure the continuing good management of commercial property in the company’s care, while being the main point of contact for commercial tenants and clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Since joining the team I have been busy meeting property owners and tenants. My work involves making sure the properties and the industrial estates they are based in continue to be great places for the tenants to work in.

Stuart Gregory, director at Leamington Spa-based ehB Reeves, with experienced management surveyor John Behan, who has recently joined the team

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the properties, owners, tenants and the wider ehB team since I joined, and everyone has made me feel very welcome.

“ehB Reeves is a name which people know and speak highly about. I’ll be working hard to make sure we keep providing the same great service as always to commercial owners and tenants.”

John brings years of experience spent working in the Birmingham and Swindon offices of large property management firms, managing different types and sizes of commercial properties on behalf of clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Gregory, Director at ehB Reeves, said: “John is extremely experienced and knowledgeable in commercial property management, having managed various commercial property in central Birmingham and other locations.

“His experience will be an asset to us and our clients, whose portfolios and properties will be in excellent hands.”