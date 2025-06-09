Experienced management surveyor John joins ehB team
John Behan will be managing commercial property across Leamington Spa and Stratford on behalf of ehB Reeves’ clients.
John’s role will be to ensure the continuing good management of commercial property in the company’s care, while being the main point of contact for commercial tenants and clients.
He said: “Since joining the team I have been busy meeting property owners and tenants. My work involves making sure the properties and the industrial estates they are based in continue to be great places for the tenants to work in.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the properties, owners, tenants and the wider ehB team since I joined, and everyone has made me feel very welcome.
“ehB Reeves is a name which people know and speak highly about. I’ll be working hard to make sure we keep providing the same great service as always to commercial owners and tenants.”
John brings years of experience spent working in the Birmingham and Swindon offices of large property management firms, managing different types and sizes of commercial properties on behalf of clients.
Stuart Gregory, Director at ehB Reeves, said: “John is extremely experienced and knowledgeable in commercial property management, having managed various commercial property in central Birmingham and other locations.
“His experience will be an asset to us and our clients, whose portfolios and properties will be in excellent hands.”