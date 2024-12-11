Five employees at Leamington company have worked there for almost 250 years between them

Filton employees from left to right: Peter Hackney, Steve Dendek, John Smith and Fred Bolster. Picture supplied.

Five employees at a historic Leamington company have worked there for almost 250 years between them

This year, manufacturing firm Filton has celebrated John Smith’s 50 years of service while 2024 has also seen Dave Collins reaching 49 years, Steve Dendek 48 years, Peter Hackney 47 years and Fred Bolster 46 years of service.

One of the first companies to move to the Sydenham Farm Estate in the early 1970’s, Filton was established in 1942 by William Murray.

Its first premises were in Clapham Street overlooking the Grand Union Canal.

Although none of the current employees worked at the old site there are still stories told.

As a small manufacturing company, Filton supplies rotary unions to many leading engineering companies in many industries including rubber, plastics, steel, textiles, papermaking and pharmaceutical.

About 60 per cent of Filton’s products are exported to more than 50 countries each year.

The knowledge and experience that these long-serving employees bring ensures the company continues to supply quality products.