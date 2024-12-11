St Mary's church in Warwick will have its Christmas Eve Midnight Mass service broadcast by the BBC

St Mary’s church in Warwick will have its Christmas Eve Midnight Mass service broadcast live by the BBC on both BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

The service will feature traditional carols, readings, and prayers.

The Rev’d Canon Angus Aagaard, Rector of St Mary’s and The Rev’d Canon Peter Holliday will introduce and lead the service with The Right Rev’d Martin Gordon, The Bishop of Goma, preaching.

The Rev’d Aagaard said: ““We are privileged to welcome the BBC to our Collegiate Church in our wonderful town of Warwick.

Left: St Mary's church. Right: The interior of St Mary's church during the recent Christmas Tree Festival it hosted. Credit: Mike Baker.

"We hope and pray this broadcast will bring comfort and peace to all who watch.

"The service will reach out in a time when more than ever, we need to receive the gift of love, as seen in the birth of the infant Christ.”

The Choir, which will feature our boy and girl choristers together singing with members of the ‘back row’, will be directed by Director of Music,

Oliver Hancock.

Music will include the well- loved carols Once in Royal David’s City, O Come All Ye Faithful, and It Came Upon The Midnight Clear, alongside music by Arthur Wills and Sir John Tavener. During the service there will be a solo performance by Anna, a member of the Girls’ Choir, who has recently been crowned BBC Songs of Praise Junior Young Chorister of the Year.

Those attending are required to arrive from 10:15pm and no later than 11:15pm.

All are welcome to attend and there is no need to book.

St Mary’s will be hosting a number of other services throughout December.

For more information visit https://www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk/index.php?/stmarysredesign/events