Warwick and Leamington MP celebrates small businesses in both towns as part of national event

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has celebrated small businesses in his constituency calling them the “backbone of our towns”.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Small Business Saturday event, Mr Western visited businesses including Leopard Spots, Warwick Sports, Steve Quigley’s Butchers, Corner Cottage Bakery and Portuguese Flavours.

Launched in 2013, Small Business Saturday is a nationwide campaign encouraging people to support small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Small Business Saturday event, Matt Western visited businesses including Leopard Spots, Warwick Sports, Steve Quigley’s Butchers, Corner Cottage Bakery and Portuguese Flavours. Pictures supplied.

Mr Western said: “We’re so lucky in our towns to have a wide range of small businesses who offer so much.

"I’m proud to support them all year round and Small Business Saturday is a brilliant chance to highlight all our great small local businesses.

"Whether you’re looking for somewhere for lunch, new trainers or some nails, our small businesses can provide that and more.

“These businesses give so much to our communities and our local economy.

"We must use them or lose them.

"So, this festive season, please do support them and make the most of the fantastic offerings on our doorstep.”