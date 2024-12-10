Warwick and Leamington MP celebrates small businesses in both towns as part of national event

By Oliver Williams
Published 10th Dec 2024, 17:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has celebrated small businesses in his constituency calling them the “backbone of our towns”.

As part of the Small Business Saturday event, Mr Western visited businesses including Leopard Spots, Warwick Sports, Steve Quigley’s Butchers, Corner Cottage Bakery and Portuguese Flavours.

placeholder image
Read More
Councillors advised to allow 24-hour opening at McDonald's in Warwick despite ba...

Launched in 2013, Small Business Saturday is a nationwide campaign encouraging people to support small businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
As part of the Small Business Saturday event, Matt Western visited businesses including Leopard Spots, Warwick Sports, Steve Quigley’s Butchers, Corner Cottage Bakery and Portuguese Flavours. Pictures supplied.placeholder image
As part of the Small Business Saturday event, Matt Western visited businesses including Leopard Spots, Warwick Sports, Steve Quigley’s Butchers, Corner Cottage Bakery and Portuguese Flavours. Pictures supplied.

Mr Western said: “We’re so lucky in our towns to have a wide range of small businesses who offer so much.

"I’m proud to support them all year round and Small Business Saturday is a brilliant chance to highlight all our great small local businesses.

"Whether you’re looking for somewhere for lunch, new trainers or some nails, our small businesses can provide that and more.

“These businesses give so much to our communities and our local economy.

"We must use them or lose them.

"So, this festive season, please do support them and make the most of the fantastic offerings on our doorstep.”

Related topics:Matt WesternWarwickLeamingtonPortuguese
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice