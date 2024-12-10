Councillors advised to allow 24-hour opening at McDonald's in Warwick despite backlash

Councillors have been advised to allow 24-hour opening at a McDonald’s in Warwick despite a backlash from neighbours.

Planning professionals at Warwick District Council have recommended that an application to lift restrictions on the opening hours at McDonald’s, Emscote Road, Warwick, should be approved.

Councillors on the planning committee will take the final decision on Wednesday but must do so within the confines of the law.

Permission was granted for the restaurant on the site of Tesco in 2019 but with conditions that limited the operational hours to 6am until 11pm each day.

The McDonald's at Tesco on Emscote Road in Warwick. Credit: McDonald's Warwick on Facebook.

Those conditions were implemented “to ensure that the premises are not used at a time which would be likely to cause nuisance or disturbance” noting that it was "closely adjoined by residential properties".

They added: "The local planning authority considers it necessary to strictly control the nature and intensity of use of the premises in the interests of the amenities of the area."

Residents filing objections to the 24-hour opening have questioned what has changed with some citing drug-related problems and anti-social behaviour in the area, issues they believe will only worsen if the extension is granted.

One wrote: “This is a densely populated residential area and (this) will cause undue noise, unsocial behaviour, traffic and litter.

“There were (around) 240 local resident objections to the original application but permission was granted with the conditions. I cannot see what has changed… I urge the council to consider the impact on local residents and reject this.”

Another resident argued: “There is already a lot of noise and traffic caused by cars going to the restaurant during the day and evening. Additional opening hours will make it worse.

“Once the planning was first approved it was on the premise that it would never be 24 hours. There was concern at the time they would try to open at night but promises were made that it would not be allowed.

“The staff are usually young people who are left alone which makes them vulnerable. Drug dealing is a particular issue in the area and having the restaurant open at night encourages undesirables to use the place for deals and drug taking.”

Warwick Town Council objected and called for additional noise assessments, while Warwickshire county councillor Jackie D’Arcy (Lab, Warwick North) cited disturbance, air and noise pollution and questioned whether the district council will enforce the noise management plan that forms part of the new conditions.

That plan includes signs asking customers to keep the noise down, the use of CCTV and incident logs and potential bans for those who cause problems.

The council’s report reads: “Officers have considered the details that have been submitted in the noise impact assessment and the comments provided by the environmental health officer.

“McDonald’s is located in an existing car park that is separate to that of any nearby dwellings. The nearest dwellings are those on Bridge Street, which are located beyond the Grand Union Canal 70 metres from the closest part of the car park and 100 metres from the restaurant.

“The other nearby dwellings are located on Emscote Road which are subject to road traffic noise. Officers are satisfied based on the evidence submitted that the proposed alteration to the operational hours will not cause any additional undue harm to neighbouring amenity.”