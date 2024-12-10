Plans to build more than 250 houses at Kenilworth site as part of larger development to go before committee this week

Plans to build 267 houses on a site in Kenilworth as part of a larger development will go before a planning committee this week.

At a meeting tomorrow evening (Wednesday December 11) Warwick District Council’s planning committee will consider the application for permission to build the houses – of which 125 would be affordable homes - which would be the third stage of a larger project for the land at Thickthorn on the southern edge of the town.

Hybrid planning permission for up to 550 dwellings, employment land and a local centre, community centre and land for a new primary school together with all ancillary works, has already been granted for the site.

Work on the first phase of the project, to build 98 new houses at the site, is already underway.

A number of objections to the plans have been made to the district council, including from Kenilworth Town Council – which has raised a number of concerns. These include the impact of traffic and parking around the proposed new primary school with only single road access to it, the existing Thickthorn Orchards (which is made up of bungalows) being surrounded by new properties of two storeys, affordable housing not being ‘pepper potted’ through the site as required, no evidence of a green corridor being incorporated into the development, no apparent bicycle access to the local centre and the local centre being out of proportion to the buildings surrounding it.

For more information about the plans use the code W 22 / 1990 on the district council’s planning portal here https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20374/planning_applications