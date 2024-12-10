Confusion and anger caused by fake parking ticket put on car damaged by storm Darragh in Leamington
The prank was brought to the attention of hundreds of residents through a post put up on the Leamington Spa Noticeboard Facebook page.
Some people were angry and concerned that the ticket had been put on the car – which is parked in Portland Place West – after it had been badly damaged by a falling tree over the weekend.
Others thought it was could be the actions of an overzealous parking warden and some had tagged Warwickshire County Council, which is responsible for enforcing on-street parking around the town, in their comments on the post to draw it to the attention of the authority.
Such was the level of outrage that Leamington Police stepped in and said: “Warwickshire County Council have confirmed it is a fake ticket and has not been issued by its wardens.”