Hundreds set to attend inaugural awards for Coventry and Warwickshire
The Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards, which have been developed by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, are taking place on Thursday, March 27 at Belgrade Theatre and have attracted huge interest in the region.
Already, 600 tickets have been sold weeks before the event, which will see ten awards handed out on the evening as well as a host of entertainment that will showcase talent from Coventry and Warwickshire.
The award hosts have also been announced as regional media stars Sandra Godley OBE and John ‘JD’ Dalziel who will take the audience through the evening which will include arrival drinks, bowl food and lots of networking opportunities for guests.
Nearly 200 entries were submitted for the ten awards and were whittled down during a rigorous, independent judging process.
The finalists are from across all areas of the region and represent every sector, from manufacturing and technology through to professional services and leisure and hospitality. There are also a series of community and charitable organisations, recognising the not-for-profit sector as well as an award for an Inspirational Individual.
Limited tickets for the event, which will likely be a sell-out, are still available and are priced at £45 (shortlisted organisations will receive two complementary tickets) with a discounted rate for charities and community groups.
Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The response has been incredible. We set out a few months ago to create a new awards programme for the region that would bring something different – a complete contrast to awards events of the past.
“Of course, that comes with a bit of trepidation because you don’t know how it will be received but the number of entries and, subsequently, the level of ticket sales has shown that there was a real appetite for this.
“Working with the Belgrade Theatre means this is going to be much more of a showcase for the region’s talent that supplements the awards and, so, we hope everyone comes away feeling really positive and energised about our region.
“Every business, community group and individual who has been shortlisted is already a real winner because they are the people and organisations that make Coventry and Warwickshire so special and we wish them all the very best for the evening.
“And, if you haven’t got a ticket already, what are you waiting for? Book your place straight away so you don’t miss out on the biggest networking event of Spring 2025!”
For more information on the awards and how to buy tickets go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/awards/
The full shortlist for the awards is below:
The Global Player, proudly sponsored by Lawton Tubes
EBS Ltd
London EV Company
NP Aerospace
Silson Ltd
WOMAG Weighing Ltd
The Equality Trailblazer, proudly sponsored by North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
Azets
Diverse Matters
Nuneaton Signs
McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)
Tulia Group CIC
The Planet Saver, proudly sponsored by EBC Group
Club 147
Diffuse Retail
EZOO
IPP Pooling
Warwick Conferences
Purple Planet Packaging
The Workforce Developer, proudly sponsored by People Arches Ltd
A.G.Gs World Ltd
Beechwood Trees & Landscapes Ltd
Direct Air & Pipework Ltd
Independent Freight Solutions Ltd
Wright Hassall LLP
The Rapid Riser, proudly sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging
Askews Legal LLP
Blabers Hall Wine Estate
Coventry Coffee Company
Happy Marketer
SolaaS
WOMAG Weighing Ltd
The Problem Solver, proudly sponsored by Wright Hassall LLP
A.G.Gs World Ltd
B2B Store Ltd
Blunt & Brave
Coventry BID
University of Warwick Science Park
Weston Hall Hotel
The Not-for-Profit Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry Building Society
Clothing Coventry
Coventry Rape & Sexual Assault Centre (CRASAC)
Grapevine Coventry & Warwickshire
Guardian Ballers CIC
Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives
The Shakespeare Hospice
The Community Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry BID
Coventry Rocks
MES Systems
Piece of Cake Marketing
Sri Lanka Street Food
Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives
The Creative & Culture Activator, proudly sponsored by Warwickshire County Council
Blunt & Brave
Coventry Cathedral Arts & Events
Imagineer Productions
Stratford-upon-Avon College
Alexandra Arts Company
The Inspirational Individual
Christine Anderson, UBC Flexible Offices
Paul Michael, Coventry Building Society Arena
Rachel Ollerenshaw, Mollys Ollys
Kevin Johns, Prime Accountants Group
Yvette Greenway Mansfield, SOS Silence of Suicide
Ian O'Connor, of Eskuta