Hundreds set to attend inaugural awards for Coventry and Warwickshire

The first Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards will take place on Thursday, March 27, at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards, which have been developed by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, are taking place on Thursday, March 27 at Belgrade Theatre and have attracted huge interest in the region.

Already, 600 tickets have been sold weeks before the event, which will see ten awards handed out on the evening as well as a host of entertainment that will showcase talent from Coventry and Warwickshire.

The award hosts have also been announced as regional media stars Sandra Godley OBE and John ‘JD’ Dalziel who will take the audience through the evening which will include arrival drinks, bowl food and lots of networking opportunities for guests.

Nearly 200 entries were submitted for the ten awards and were whittled down during a rigorous, independent judging process.

The finalists are from across all areas of the region and represent every sector, from manufacturing and technology through to professional services and leisure and hospitality. There are also a series of community and charitable organisations, recognising the not-for-profit sector as well as an award for an Inspirational Individual.

Limited tickets for the event, which will likely be a sell-out, are still available and are priced at £45 (shortlisted organisations will receive two complementary tickets) with a discounted rate for charities and community groups.

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The response has been incredible. We set out a few months ago to create a new awards programme for the region that would bring something different – a complete contrast to awards events of the past.

“Of course, that comes with a bit of trepidation because you don’t know how it will be received but the number of entries and, subsequently, the level of ticket sales has shown that there was a real appetite for this.

“Working with the Belgrade Theatre means this is going to be much more of a showcase for the region’s talent that supplements the awards and, so, we hope everyone comes away feeling really positive and energised about our region.

“Every business, community group and individual who has been shortlisted is already a real winner because they are the people and organisations that make Coventry and Warwickshire so special and we wish them all the very best for the evening.

“And, if you haven’t got a ticket already, what are you waiting for? Book your place straight away so you don’t miss out on the biggest networking event of Spring 2025!”

The full shortlist for the awards is below:

The Global Player, proudly sponsored by Lawton Tubes

EBS Ltd

London EV Company

NP Aerospace

Silson Ltd

WOMAG Weighing Ltd

The Equality Trailblazer, proudly sponsored by North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College

Azets

Diverse Matters

Nuneaton Signs

McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)

Tulia Group CIC

The Planet Saver, proudly sponsored by EBC Group

Club 147

Diffuse Retail

EZOO

IPP Pooling

Warwick Conferences

Purple Planet Packaging

The Workforce Developer, proudly sponsored by People Arches Ltd

A.G.Gs World Ltd

Beechwood Trees & Landscapes Ltd

Direct Air & Pipework Ltd

Independent Freight Solutions Ltd

Wright Hassall LLP

The Rapid Riser, proudly sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging

Askews Legal LLP

Blabers Hall Wine Estate

Coventry Coffee Company

Happy Marketer

SolaaS

WOMAG Weighing Ltd

The Problem Solver, proudly sponsored by Wright Hassall LLP

A.G.Gs World Ltd

B2B Store Ltd

Blunt & Brave

Coventry BID

University of Warwick Science Park

Weston Hall Hotel

The Not-for-Profit Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry Building Society

Clothing Coventry

Coventry Rape & Sexual Assault Centre (CRASAC)

Grapevine Coventry & Warwickshire

Guardian Ballers CIC

Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives

The Shakespeare Hospice

The Community Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry BID

Coventry Rocks

MES Systems

Piece of Cake Marketing

Sri Lanka Street Food

Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives

The Creative & Culture Activator, proudly sponsored by Warwickshire County Council

Blunt & Brave

Coventry Cathedral Arts & Events

Imagineer Productions

Stratford-upon-Avon College

Alexandra Arts Company

The Inspirational Individual

Christine Anderson, UBC Flexible Offices

Paul Michael, Coventry Building Society Arena

Rachel Ollerenshaw, Mollys Ollys

Kevin Johns, Prime Accountants Group

Yvette Greenway Mansfield, SOS Silence of Suicide

Ian O'Connor, of Eskuta