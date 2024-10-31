'I kissed a tree and I liked it': Discover the magic of forest bathing in peaceful Warwickshire retreat

Forests are enchanting and magical.

I think we can ‘sense’ that taking in the forest through our senses makes us feel calm and peaceful.

And despite its name, the Japanese practice of ‘forest bathing’ – known as Shinrin Yoku – has nothing to do with water.

If you’re stressed, overwhelmed, anxious, depressed, tired, you get the idea...get back to your roots and self-prescribe a reset day in the woods.

Petrina Lancaster.

I had the honour of meeting nature warrior and wellbeing coach Petrina Lancaster with a group of wonderful ladies at Burton Farm in Nuneaton.

It was a beautiful autumnal day, with the sun dancing through the trees and the delicious crunch of leaves underfoot.

Petrina asked us to write our intentions and what we hoped to gain from the experience on a piece of wood. We had to ‘choose’ a tree and hang our hopes on them.

The words I chose were ‘peace, connection and calm’.

Go for a walk in the woods. Picture: Christopher Furlong

We then had to practice mindfulness amongst the trees; breathing deeply and observing the nature.

This is where something mystical happened.

As I was gazing at a particular area of a tree, breathing in its earthy smell and ‘tasting’ its colours, I became part of its very fabric. For a second, I wondered if I’d accidentally popped a special mushroom or two, but no.

It was a real sense of ‘self’ and I’ve got to say, it was pretty moving and spiritual.

Reset in the woods.

We were invited to select a tree we felt drawn to and yes, give it a hug.

It’s not hippy-dippy nonsense.

Research shows that spending time around trees can reduce stress, improve immunity, lower blood pressure, and accelerate recovery from illness or trauma.

We could all do with a bit of that, right?

Take off your shoes and socks and try 'earthing'.

Petrina, the driving force behind Purple P Coaching, is a lifelong scientist and educator.

To say she has overcome her own obstacles is an understatement. Her mission is to help others find the courage to make incredible changes and live their best life every day.

She helped us with breathing techniques, mindfulness, yoga, Tai Chi and meditation practice.

We took a mindful walk through the woods looking for fractals and colours in nature whilst breathing in the immune boosting phytoncides.

We then explored grounding, something I’ve always been a big fan of. I often take my dog on a bare foot walk in the park. Yes, I get some funny looks, but there’s nothing like feeling the grass and the earth under my feet and just connecting with the planet we live on.

Our reset afternoon was sealed with a tea ceremony and yummy vegan treats. We took time to reflect and practice gratitude.

Did I get I get the words I’d wished for and hung on the tree at the start of the day? Yes, and a whole lot more.

I’ll definitely return to the woods for a soul bath.

Maybe, just maybe, the tree huggers were right all along.

My afternoon reset with Petrina was £20. She runs a number of sessions. To find out more, visit her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565912631912 or website https://www.purplepcoaching.co.uk/