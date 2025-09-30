Indian cuisine with a modern twist: Smart new restaurant opens its doors in Rugby

A smart new restaurant that promises Indian cuisine with a modern twist has opened its doors in Rugby town centre.

It’s taken ten months of hard work and dedication for The Mayuri restaurant and bar to come to fruition at The Swan Centre.

With help from Chris Diamond Design, the venue is now open for customers to eat in or take away.

The owner said: “Being a foodie, I’ve visited many restaurants across the UK over the past four years.

"Every time I tried Indian food, I felt like something was missing—particularly the authentic flavours that truly define Indian cuisine. Most places seemed to prepare all their curries using the same basic tomato sauce, which didn’t capture the depth and richness of real Indian cooking.

“That’s when we decided to start Mayuri.”

Staff said the restaurant offers the true taste of India—flavourful, authentic dishes crafted with care, combined with a modern Indian dining experience.

“Our à la carte menu features a wide range of classic Indian curries, along with a variety of delicious starters to begin your meal just right,” they added.

“On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, we offer a special menu called Vindu Bhojanam, inspired by traditional South Indian wedding-style feasts. You’ll find both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals that capture the richness and warmth of authentic South Indian celebrations.”

Find out more by visiting https://themayuri.com/

Are you starting a new business in Rugby borough? We want to hear from you. Email [email protected] and we’ll do our best to share your news.