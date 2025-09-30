Indian cuisine with a modern twist: Smart new restaurant opens its doors in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
A smart new restaurant that promises Indian cuisine with a modern twist has opened its doors in Rugby town centre.

It’s taken ten months of hard work and dedication for The Mayuri restaurant and bar to come to fruition at The Swan Centre.

With help from Chris Diamond Design, the venue is now open for customers to eat in or take away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owner said: “Being a foodie, I’ve visited many restaurants across the UK over the past four years.

The Mayuri is now open at the Swan Centrein Rugby.placeholder image
The Mayuri is now open at the Swan Centrein Rugby.

"Every time I tried Indian food, I felt like something was missing—particularly the authentic flavours that truly define Indian cuisine. Most places seemed to prepare all their curries using the same basic tomato sauce, which didn’t capture the depth and richness of real Indian cooking.

“That’s when we decided to start Mayuri.”

Staff said the restaurant offers the true taste of India—flavourful, authentic dishes crafted with care, combined with a modern Indian dining experience.

“Our à la carte menu features a wide range of classic Indian curries, along with a variety of delicious starters to begin your meal just right,” they added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, we offer a special menu called Vindu Bhojanam, inspired by traditional South Indian wedding-style feasts. You’ll find both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals that capture the richness and warmth of authentic South Indian celebrations.”

Find out more by visiting https://themayuri.com/

Are you starting a new business in Rugby borough? We want to hear from you. Email [email protected] and we’ll do our best to share your news.

Related topics:RugbyIndia
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice