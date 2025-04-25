'It’s so sad to see our lovely mum deteriorate': Rugby family's charity trek for Alzheimer’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three Rugby siblings are planning to trek 13 miles in honour of their mother who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Dunn will be joined by sister Nicki and brother Paul for the challenge in Snowdonia on June 28.

Their mother, Pam, is the inspiration behind the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul came up with the idea of the walk and the sisters got right on board.

Siblings Nicky, Paul and Karen.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far,” he said.

Karen said: “It’s so sad to see our lovely mum deteriorate, so we thought we’d do something to raise awareness and funds for the charity.”

They are appealing for sponsors and are grateful for every penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alzheimer’s Society are working towards a world where dementia no longer devastates lives,” Nicki said.

“They do this by giving help to those living with dementia today and by providing hope for the future by campaigning to make dementia the priority it should be and funding ground-breaking research.”

The family would like to thank everybody who has supported their appeal so far. Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/team/pamspeople2025?