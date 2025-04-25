'It’s so sad to see our lovely mum deteriorate': Rugby family's charity trek for Alzheimer’s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Karen Dunn will be joined by sister Nicki and brother Paul for the challenge in Snowdonia on June 28.
Their mother, Pam, is the inspiration behind the fundraiser.
Paul came up with the idea of the walk and the sisters got right on board.
“We’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far,” he said.
Karen said: “It’s so sad to see our lovely mum deteriorate, so we thought we’d do something to raise awareness and funds for the charity.”
They are appealing for sponsors and are grateful for every penny.
“Alzheimer’s Society are working towards a world where dementia no longer devastates lives,” Nicki said.
“They do this by giving help to those living with dementia today and by providing hope for the future by campaigning to make dementia the priority it should be and funding ground-breaking research.”
The family would like to thank everybody who has supported their appeal so far. Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/team/pamspeople2025?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.