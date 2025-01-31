Kenilworth jeweller's success leads to it opening new store in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The success of a Warwickshire jewellers’ store in Kenilworth during its first year of opening is set to see it expand further with a new shop in Leamington.

The Jones Family Jewellers has marked the first anniversary of its store at Talisman Shopping Centre in Kenilworth, which was opened after it wanted an additional shop to complement its original in Leamington.

And, after a more successful year than anticipated due to high footfall and consistent spending, owner Richard Jones is looking to open another store in Leamington to continue the company’s growth.

The firm is acquiring the old Watchbox store at 4 Satchwell Court, just next door to their existing Leamington premises.

“Our first year in Kenilworth couldn’t have gone much better,” Richard said.

“The number of customers coming through the door and spending their money on jewellery – sometimes on high-end products – exceeded all of our expectations.

“It meant we could look at our business plan and start thinking about growing sooner than originally planned.

“When the old Watchbox shop came up for us, we felt it would be a really smart move where we could offer repairs for customers as well as more affordable jewellery, while using the larger store for more expensive items.

“As far as we know, there’s no one really offering this two-tier approach in Leamington.

“The expansion wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing success of the Kenilworth store, so the decision to open there in the first place really paid off.”

Richard also has great plans for the future of the Kenilworth store after their first year in the town.

He added: “We’re thinking about offering a bespoke jewellery service at our store in Talisman, where customers can come in, talk to our designers about what they want, who can then work up something unique for the customer.

“The future is looking really positive for us. I’m hoping all of our anniversaries turn out like this.”

Hugo Hawkings, owner of Discovery Properties, the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre, said: “It’s great to hear that The Jones Family Jewellers has done so well since moving into the old Sylvesters the Jewellers.

“Talisman has always attracted excellent footfall, and we’re glad Richard has been able to reap the benefits and expand his business as a result.”