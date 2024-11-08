Leamington bicycle and motorcycle lock company wins brand of the year award

Innovative Leamington company Hiplok has been voted as the Brand of the Year at this year’s BikeBiz Awards 2024.

This follows a tremendous year of growth for the bicycle and motorcycle accessory company based at the Court Street Creative Arches, which saw a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in sales of its bike locks and security products, including the award-winning 1000 Series anti-angle grinder locks and anchors.

Product designers and cyclists Ben Smith and John Abrahams launched Hiplok in 2011 to bring the world’s first wearable bike lock to market.

In so doing, Hiplok redefined practical security and solved the problem of taking a strong bike lock with you.

This problem-solving approach remains at the centre of the brand’s DNA.

Today, Hiplok is recognised as a leader in design and innovation, offering an extensive range of accessories and security solutions for cyclists, e-bike riders, and motorcyclists worldwide.

Plus 8 Industries Limited, the registered company for Hiplok, has reported financial results, which saw a 23 per cent sales increase in the UK and the brand reaching a milestone of over two million locks sold since launch.

Hiplok also reported exceptional growth internationally, recording 62 per cent growth in North American and more than 160 per cent in Australia.

Ben, Hiplok’s co-founder and managing director, said: “Winning the BikeBiz 2024 Brand of the Year award has been the icing on the cake of a fantastic year.

"This award and the success of our business are a testament to the quality of our products, the strength of our team, and, most importantly, the belief of our customers worldwide.”