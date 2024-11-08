A Warwick woman will take on a gruelling 250k, five-day, ultra marathon challenge in the Namibian desert later this month.

Personal trainer Lauren Gregory, 45, is running The Desert Ultra hosted by Beyond the Ultimate from November 17.

It has been a difficult year for Lauren.

Her father died, she returned to running after an injury and came through a divorce.

Lauren Gregory during one of several Ultra Marathons she has completed. Picture supplied.

But these challenges have helped fuel her resilience and drive to take on the challenge.

Lauren's journey into ultra running is one of resilience, purpose, and a drive to inspire those around her.

She started running as a way to stay fit but, after the birth of her two children – now 11 and 13 – began to crave bigger challenges to see how far she could push her limits.

Lauren said: “I was compelled by the feeling of being broken down and coming back stronger.”

Since then, Lauren’s run multiple ultras, each one a testament to her strength and determination.

Lauren completed her first Beyond the Ultimate event, the Highland Ultra, in 2023.

Taking on the rugged beauty of Knoydart in the Scottish Highlands, she was captivated by the wild landscape, which fuelled her appetite for adventure.

After a stress fracture sidelined her for nearly seven months, Lauren has spent 2024 rebuilding her strength and training carefully under a modified regime to accommodate her arthritis and the effects of menopause.

With reduced mileage and a focus on strength, recovery, and mental resilience, the Desert Ultra will be her first race on this new training approach.

In preparation for the desert she has created an at-home 'hot box' to help with acclimating for the hot weather, which can reach 55°C during the day and drop to 5°C at night.

And she has been “obsessively” lightening her pack and working with a mindset coach to prepare her mentally for whatever the desert throws at her.

She is dedicating her efforts to her children and late father.

Lauren said: “It’ll be my son’s birthday on Stage 1 and I want to make both of my children proud.

"And no amount of blisters can compare to the pain of grief.”