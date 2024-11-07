History group's new Youtube video documents the impact of University of Warwick on Leamington

The Leamington History Group (LHG) has launched a new video on Youtube which documents the impact that the University of Warwick has had on the town since the establishment opened in 1965 up to present day.

The group worked in partnership with the University of Warwick and many other local organisations to chronicle the story and create the video titled Leamington Spa: University Town.

Janet Ainley of the LHG, Ben Richardson from the university and filmmaker Mark Ellis researched and produced the film.

The group said: "The University of Warwick is located on the outskirts of Coventry.

"Yet more than 5,000 students and around 500 staff choose to live in Leamington, nearly ten miles away.

"How did Leamington become a 'university town', and what impact has this had on Leamington over the past 60 years?

"We explore these questions in this, the fifth in a series of videos.”

The film has been uploaded onto the Leamington History Group YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Lg64GR1Mo and website https://leamingtonhistory.co.uk/

