Leamington bar’s annual music event raised thousands of pounds for good causes

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 14:18 BST
Murphy’s Bar in Leamington has raised thousands of pounds for good causes both locally and nationally through its annual summer music event.

Murph Fest, held over the last weekend of August and featuring bands from in and around the town raised £6, 430 in total.

Bar owner Kevin Murphy said our of this total, £1,500 was given to the Myton Hospices, £1,500 for Helping Hands, ,£1,500 to the PDSA, £1,500 to Warwick Hospital, £400 to WNAA , £15 to the Poppy Appeal and £15 RNLI.

Kevin is also selling a print of Iron Man Print signed by the late Marvel comics legend Stan Lee for around £2,000 on Ebay, which will be split between Myton, Helping Hands, the PDSA and the hospital.

Kevin Murphy and Shannon Byrne of Murphy's Bar with the cheque for £1,500 for the Myton Hospices from the money raised from Murph Fest. Picture suppliedplaceholder image
Kevin Murphy and Shannon Byrne of Murphy's Bar with the cheque for £1,500 for the Myton Hospices from the money raised from Murph Fest. Picture supplied
Kevin said: “So many customers, businesses and friends have supported us so I want to say a massive ‘thank you’.

“For example, Pete Smith provided the PA System, Kev McGarvey got t-shirts printed and Dr.Um lent us a drum kit for the bands.”

