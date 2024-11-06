Leamington bar’s annual music event raised thousands of pounds for good causes
Murph Fest, held over the last weekend of August and featuring bands from in and around the town raised £6, 430 in total.
Bar owner Kevin Murphy said our of this total, £1,500 was given to the Myton Hospices, £1,500 for Helping Hands, ,£1,500 to the PDSA, £1,500 to Warwick Hospital, £400 to WNAA , £15 to the Poppy Appeal and £15 RNLI.
Kevin is also selling a print of Iron Man Print signed by the late Marvel comics legend Stan Lee for around £2,000 on Ebay, which will be split between Myton, Helping Hands, the PDSA and the hospital.
Kevin said: “So many customers, businesses and friends have supported us so I want to say a massive ‘thank you’.
“For example, Pete Smith provided the PA System, Kev McGarvey got t-shirts printed and Dr.Um lent us a drum kit for the bands.”