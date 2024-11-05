Tribute to a ‘Ten Pound Pom’ who represented Leamington in Australia for more than 50 years
Born on November 7 1933, in Leamington, Barbara Jeanne Richardson, or Jeanne as she was more commonly known, started life in her family home at 5 Norfolk Street before moving to 18 Landor Road in Whitnash, where she spent much of her childhood.
A product of the wartime generation, she attended Shrubland Street School before passing her 11+ and continuing her education at Leamington College.
In 1953, Jeanne married Colin, originally from Essex, and they soon made their home in Whitnash, at 63 Landor Road.
They had three children—Lesley, Steven, and Tony.
Throughout the years, Jeanne was an active member of her community, giving her time to many causes.
She played an instrumental role in the St Margaret’s School PTA.
Whether helping with jumble sales, organizing Leamington Carnival events, or running school fetes, Jeanne was always at the forefront of local initiatives.
Alongside her contributions to the school, Jeanne’s cousin, Canon Tony Gardner, served at St. Margaret’s Church, making the family’s connection to the community even stronger.
Her professional life included part-time work at the Warwick Library and carrying out housekeeping duties for a local accountant, but it was her community work that truly defined her.
In 1970, Jeanne and Colin made the life-changing decision to emigrate to Australia.
Their daughter Lesley was 16, Steven was 13, and Tony was just 10 years old when they boarded the long sea journey to Adelaide.
Their move followed in the footsteps of Jeanne’s sister, who had already emigrated to New Zealand.
Once settled in Australia, Jeanne continued her lifelong passion for community involvement.
She kept in close touch with family and friends in Warwickshire, and quickly became a central figure in the expatriate community of South Australians with links to the Leamington and Warwick areas.
Along with a like-minded friend, Jeanne co-founded the Leamington and Warwick Association of South Australia in 1975.
The group became a vital hub for fellow emigrants, organizing meet-ups, outings, and staying connected with the Warwickshire community. Jeanne became well-known as the ‘Australian Correspondent for the Leamington Courier’, keeping the newspaper updated on the activities of the group.
After Colin’s death in 2000 , Jeanne remained active, travelling widely and enjoying numerous cruises.
She embraced her new life as an Australian citizen, but her Leamington roots remained an integral part of her identity.
Jeanne’s family have said: “Her life was a testament to the power of community, service, and family.
"She will be remembered for her dedication to others, her unwavering spirit, and the joy she brought to those
around her.”
“She is survived by her children, Lesley, Steven, and Tony, and her extended family in both Australia and the UK.
"Her passing signifies the end of an era for many in both Australia and the UK, but the legacy of her kindness and community spirit will continue to inspire those who knew her.”