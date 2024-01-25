Leamington company wins International Design and Innovation Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Leamington company has won a 2024 Design & Innovation Award for its range of anti-angle grinder locks and anchors for motorcycles and bicycles.
The judges commended Hiplok's 1000 Series for “setting a new gold standard in bike theft prevention”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 1000 Series features the world's first anti-angle grinder anchors and a D/U lock designed specifically for motorcycles, e-bikes, and bicycles.
Developed with a focus on urban riders, the products protect against all forms of attack.
Hiplok Co-Founder Ben Smith said, "Winning an international award recognising our commitment to innovation is a great way to start the year.
"We design solutions for the evolving needs of riders, and the 1000 Series is a modular system leading the way in bike and motorcycle security.”
To find out more about Hiplok, which was established by Ben and John Abrahams in 2009 and is based in Court Street, visit https://hiplok.com/