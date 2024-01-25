Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington company has won a 2024 Design & Innovation Award for its range of anti-angle grinder locks and anchors for motorcycles and bicycles.

The judges commended Hiplok's 1000 Series for “setting a new gold standard in bike theft prevention”.

The 1000 Series features the world's first anti-angle grinder anchors and a D/U lock designed specifically for motorcycles, e-bikes, and bicycles.

Leamington company Hiplok's 1000 product range of anti-angle grinder security for motorcycles and bicycles has won a 2024 Design & Innovation Award. Picture supplied.

Developed with a focus on urban riders, the products protect against all forms of attack.

Hiplok Co-Founder Ben Smith said, "Winning an international award recognising our commitment to innovation is a great way to start the year.

"We design solutions for the evolving needs of riders, and the 1000 Series is a modular system leading the way in bike and motorcycle security.”