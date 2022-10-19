Leamington couple who both walked away from successful careers to set up their own business are celebrating triple awards success
An enterprising husband and wife from Leamington who both walked away from their successful careers to set up a balance bike business, are celebrating their latest triple national awards success.
Kidvelo Bikes, run by Karen and Gary Wood has been named the winner at the 2022 British Business Awards in the Start-Up Category as well as scooping Gold for the Best Balance Bike in the Made for Mums 2022 Toy Awards and Best Bike in the Organic Baby Awards.
Kidvelo specialises in manufacturing top-quality, but affordable, balance bikes designed to help children learn to ride, from its base at the Chandos Business Centre in Warwick Street.
Karen, who received the latest accolade at the prestigious British Business Awards ceremony last week, said: “We were honoured even to make the shortlist. From concept to the finished bikes in stock, meant we have had to dig deep and overcome countless challenges over the last two years.
“To win is very exciting and testament to our high standards of customer support, the quality and design of our bikes and I’m delighted that our mission to get more children riding top-quality well-designed affordable bikes has been recognised by our peers.”
Bex Barnett, Senior Director at award sponsors Sage, said of Kidvelo Bikes: “This start-up turned their passion into a business just before the world shut down. Judges were super impressed by the brave steps they took to continue developing their product and commend them for their persistence.
“Despite uncertainty and restrictions in manufacturing and distribution, this start-up made it through the pandemic successfully and with a product that has had impact on their customers’ lives. This organisation has born the fruits of organic marketing and has engaged with their clients and gained incredible customer feedback. So well done on powering through.”
The latest successes follow hot on the heels of awards received earlier in the year - the coveted Platinum Best Buy Award and the Platinum Best Ride on 1-3 years at this year’s Loved By Parents Awards.
Launched in November last year, the founders set out to improve the performance and quality of children’s bikes and make them available to parents at affordable pricing, using their combined 40 years of knowledge gained from specialist balance bike distribution, teaching thousands of kids to ride and hosting balance bike racing.
