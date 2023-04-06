Manufacturing project management consultancy PROTEC Group Limited outgrew two office spaces in quick succession prompting the move from Trident Business Park to Tachbrook Park.

A Leamington firm has moved to a new premises in Warwick after outgrowing two office spaces in quick succession and securing two big grants.

Founded in July 2019 and co-owned by Steve Hendley and Lee Horton, PROTEC supports automotive-based projects with clients such as Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Polestar.

From left; Steve Hendley, Adam Plumb, Lee Horton and Richard Middleton

It was successful with an application for £50,000 from the Coventry and Warwickshire Business Support Programme, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

A further £14,700 was also awarded, contributing towards the purchase of a new machining centre, dust extractor and band saw.

Steve said: "As a business we started in a serviced office and there was no room for any equipment or machinery in there. Over the last four years we've grown to now have machining capabilities and 3D printing capabilities and moulding capabilities in-house.

"When we set the business up, we went out with three strategies to achieve. Number one was not to fail, that was our biggest goal as a new company.

"The second was to give clients what they want by delivering products on time, in full, with the best quality.

"Ultimately number three was to employ people. You can't do this on your own.

"We wanted to make sure we built a business and a team that will continue to grow. So, any support to grow the assets, to grow the business, to then employ people is very welcome.”

A workforce that started as a three-man team has since grown to 10 and PROTEC Group Limited has ambitions of growing that into the mid-teens during 2023 and continue to deliver on its 'your partner in production' slogan.

Steve added: "All of the capital equipment we have acquired means we can employ people to use them, to run them, but equally become masters of our own destiny.

"We're not relying on another company who might have another client that is paying more or putting more work their way.

