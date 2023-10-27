Leamington hotel wins national award for its commitment to employee wellbeing

The Eden Hotel Collection, which runs Mallory Court Hotel and Spa on Harbury Lane, was named winner in the Excellence in Wellbeing and Human Resources Team of the Year categories at the HR in Hospitality Awards for Excellence in London recently.

A Leamington hotel’s outstanding commitment to employee wellbeing has been recognised in a national award.

The Eden Hotel Collection, which runs Mallory Court Hotel and Spa on Harbury Lane, was named winner in the Excellence in Wellbeing and Human Resources Team of the Year categories at the HR in Hospitality Awards for Excellence in London recently.

From the left, Esther O’Halloran (Chair of HR in Hospitality), Chloe Lyall (HR Assistant, The Eden Hotel Collection), Ellie Shelling (HR Assistant, The Eden Hotel Collection), Lisa Redding (Group People Director, The Eden Hotel Collection) and a representative from sponsor DAM.

The awards, which are in its 27th year, shine a light on HR teams or individuals within the hospitality sector who have developed great people practices.