Leamington hotel wins national award for its commitment to employee wellbeing
A Leamington hotel’s outstanding commitment to employee wellbeing has been recognised in a national award.
The Eden Hotel Collection, which runs Mallory Court Hotel and Spa on Harbury Lane, was named winner in the Excellence in Wellbeing and Human Resources Team of the Year categories at the HR in Hospitality Awards for Excellence in London recently.
The awards, which are in its 27th year, shine a light on HR teams or individuals within the hospitality sector who have developed great people practices.
The award follows a string of wellbeing initiatives launched at Mallory Court Hotel in the past year such as its Employee Wellbeing Strategy, its new ‘money, mind, body and heart’ ethos, two cost-of- living pay rises, and enhanced ‘Eden Extras’ staff benefits.