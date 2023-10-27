Cyclists have been using the public trails for months since the main part of the installation works were finished in the summer. Warwick District Council says the next stage of the scheme will be to appoint a company to operate the cycle hub facilities in the old golf shop at the site and take over maintenance of the trails in the near future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cycle trails at Newbold Comyn in Leamington are now officially open.

Cyclists have been using the public trails for months since the main part of the installation works were finished in the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, post-installation works have been completed including signage, which provides users with information on how to use the site and the recommended abilities for each trail.

The cycle trails at Newbld Comyn in Leamington have now been officially opened.

Additional signage is also in place to inform people how to report any issues with the trails.

Warwick District Council (WDC) will be carrying out routine safety checks on the site, and will be seeking to appoint a company to operate the cycle hub facilities at the old golf shop at the site and take over maintenance of the trails in the near future.

Construction of the trails has been made possible by a £423,500 grant from Sport England and British Cycling through the Places to Ride fund, with additional funding provided from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trails are graded by difficulty and include a learn to ride area for those new to mountain biking.

The cycle trails at Newbld Comyn in Leamington have now been officially opened.

Councillor Ian Davison, leader of WDC, said: “I’m very pleased that the cycle trails are now open with a variety of routes suitable for a wide range of cycling abilities.

"I am particularly delighted that the learn to ride area provides a safer, off-road location for children, young people and those new to cycling to become comfortable riding a mountain bike.

"Hopefully this will help people become more confident and lead to them using their bikes as a preferred method of transport for shorter journeys, whether to the shops, school or for leisure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know that it has taken a long time to get to this point, and we appreciate the patience of all those who have been keen to see the trails open. It’s now time to officially open the trails as checks are complete, signs are up, and maintenance schedules in place.”

Planning permission for the trails was granted in May 2021 with much concern raised by some residents and campaigners about whether the scheme made best use of the green space and the loss of trees and wildlife around the site.

A new group, The friends of Newbold Comyn, “dedicated to protecting, preserving and enhancing” the comyn was formed while the work was taking place.

For more information about the group visit https://newboldcomynfriends.co.uk/

Advertisement

Advertisement

WDC continues to work with the planning authority on a variation to the application for the trails due to some changes in the original plans.

Like with all of WDC’s parks and open spaces, the council has laid out a code of conduct for visitors to follow with the three main requirements that they be considerate, be safe and be seen and heard.