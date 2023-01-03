The figure brings Kwalee to almost 1 billion (967 million) since it was founded in 2011

A Leamington mobile gaming company is predicting further success this year after it achieved 200 million downloads in 2022.

The figure brings Kwalee to almost 1 billion (967 million) since it was founded in 2011 by the former Codemasters co-founder and CEO David Darling.

Kwalee kicked 2022 off with its first-ever acquisition, buying the French narrative mobile games studio Tictales in February.

The company says it has increased revenue year-on-year by 12 per cent.

It created and tested 258 new concepts of hyper-casual games and launched 12 new games in 2022.

It also won a Pocket Gamer's Best Publisher Award and Publisher of the Year 2022 TIGA Award.

It’s game Airport Security has been a global hit, recently appearing in the list of the UK Top Free Games of 2022 and has attracted over 59 million installs on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Recently, David was honoured with a fellowship at Warwickshire College University Group in Leamington which is colloquially known as ‘Silicon Spa’ because it is now one of the biggest gaming hubs in the UK.

David said: “It’s a privilege to reach this point where Kwalee is getting recognition for the hard work we’ve done, quickly becoming the games publisher that developers want to be affiliated with.

"I’m incredibly proud of our teams, who have helped us get to this point.

