Leamington games studio Kwalee has won a major industry award.

The Southam Road-based company was recognised as the TIGA 2022 Games Industry Award for Publisher of the Year, a category contested by the likes of industry giants Sony Interactive Entertainment and nDreams.

The TIGA Awards are the only awards ceremony in the games industry that welcomes game companies of all sizes to celebrate and recognise the sheer brilliance in the creative, technological, and business advancements made by them.

The Kwalee Team with the Publisher of the Year TIGA Award. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

At the same time, TIGA acknowledges the vital role of service providers, and the critical contribution of educational providers, and raises money for charity partner, SpecialEffect.

With four overseas studios in India, Portugal, and China, more than 300 team members and 200 open vacancies, Kwalee has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in the industry, continuing its promise to make games millions love.

Harry Lang, vice president of marketing at Kwalee said: “This is not the first year that TIGA has recognised Kwalee's ability to make exceptional games.

"‘In recent years, the company has been among the winners for two years in a row.

Advertisement

Kwalee has won a Publisher of the Year Award in the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022.

"Another year with an award from TIGA confirms that Kwalee is developing its people and heading in the right direction.”

Kwalee CEO and founder David Darling, who was TIGA’s Outstanding Leadership 2020 winner, added: “I’m incredibly proud of our teams at Kwalee for winning Publisher of the Year 2022.

"Receiving recognition for all our hard work from the TIGA Awards and its jury is a testament to our collective hard work and innovation in making great games that people love playing around the world.”

Advertisement

Kwalee has received significant attention for its rapid growth, winning the title of Best Publisher at the PocketGamer Awards earlier this year.

It has more than 900 million installs on mobile platforms with games such as Teacher Simulator, Draw it, Bake It, Shootout 3D, Rocket Sky and Line Up: Draw the Criminal.