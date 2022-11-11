Tickets for Pub in the Park in Leamington in the summer to go on sale next week

Pub in the Park. Picture supplied.

Early bird tickets for Pub in the Park in Leamington in the summer will go on sale next Friday (November 18) from 10am.

Victoria Park will be turned into a foodie’s paradise by world-class chefs and chart topping musicians from June 30 to July 2.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s three day festival has previously taken place at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross at Kenilworth and Warwick’s Rose and Crown were among those showcasing their dishes at the festival last summer.

That event featured live performances from Rock band McFly and DJ Judge Jules, cooking demonstrations, food stalls, book signings, an artisan market, a shopping village and live Q&As with TV chef and event host James Martin.